Raiders-Patriots Preview: New-Look New England Looks To Slow Undefeated Las VegasThe New England Patriots, coming off a close loss, look to rebound against a surprisingly consistent Raiders team seemingly reborn in Las Vegas.

Patriots-Raiders Injury Report Is Loaded With Big NamesWhen the Patriots and Raiders kick off on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, injuries are sure to be a major part of the story.

Julian Edelman Explains How He's Helping N'Keal Harry Develop With PatriotsJulian Edelman has been happy to pass on whatever knowledge he can to N'Keal Harry, a first-round pick who could potentially be the next generation for the Patriots' receiving corps.

Report: David Andrews Broke Thumb, Underwent Surgery, Will Miss TimeWhen David Andrews showed up to practice on Thursday sporting a big wrap or a cast on his right thumb, it didn't look good. Now we know the details.

Report: Texans Interested In Antonio BrownAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a source close to Brown indicated that the Houston Texans "have shown the most interest" in signing the receiver.