BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 454 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.9%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 127,317 while the total number of deaths is 9,160.
There were 15,854 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,160,250 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 389 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 14 from Thursday. There are 78 patients currently in intensive care.
