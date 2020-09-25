BOSTON (CBS) — Through two weeks of the season, much has been made about the support that second-year receiver has gotten from quarterback Cam Newton. Yet Harry has also talked about the help that he’s gotten from his fellow receivers, notably veteran wideout Julian Edelman.

With a dozen years of experience and a whole lot of success to his name, Edelman has been happy to pass on whatever knowledge he can to Harry, a first-round pick who could potentially be the next generation for the Patriots’ receiving corps.

“Just kind of share with him little things that helped me when I was young. We’ve all been young in a locker room, we’ve all been new to an environment,” Edelman said. “I don’t know anywhere else, but here it’s a little bit different, I guess. That’s what everyone says. You just try to give him little tidbits on things that make things more routine and comfortable for him. So that’s what I’ve tried to do: lead by example, and if I see something or he has a question, I can be the guy he can ask a question to. So that’s what I try to do, and I’m super proud of him and I hope he continues to blossom the way he’s going because he’s doing an awesome job.”

Edelman was asked what helped him out when he was a young receiver getting started in the league in 2009 and 2010.

“I think establishing a good routine is probably something that helped me get to where I want to go and where I continue to try to get to,” Edelman said. “When you have a good routine — and I learned that from a lot of veteran players — that will just put you into position. But if you put together a good routine, find out what you have to do, work hard at those things and try to improve, that’s usually when you improve. And have a healthy mindset. So those are some of the things that kind of helped me.”

Edelman may be on the older end at 34 years old, but with a career-high 179 receiving yards last weekend, he’s still an effective NFL receiver. He was also asked on Friday what it is that keeps driving him to strap on his cleats and helmet every day, despite all the success he’s already found.

“I love to compete and I love football. Plain and simple,” Edelman said. “I mean, it’s better than being in a cubicle. I think it’s an unbelievable job. I love the locker room, I love the life, and I just love football. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was 8 years old. I’ve been around it since I was in diapers. It’s something that is very up there on my totem pole of importance on my life. So I’d say that’s the reason.”