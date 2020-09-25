Jaguars Provide Sense Of Normalcy With Blowout Loss To Dolphins On Thursday Night FootballQuite literally nothing is normal anymore. Everything, that is, except for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots-Raiders Week 3 PredictionsThe Patriots welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Gillette Stadium as they look to bounce back from their hard-fought loss in Seattle last weekend.

Here's What Bill Belichick Said About Hjalte Froholdt, Who May Have To Fill In For David Andrews On SundayIt's only Week 3, and the Patriots are already dealing with what could be a significant injury.

Did Jackie Bradley Jr. Play His Final Game At Fenway Park With Red Sox?The Red Sox played their final game at a fan-less Fenway Park on Thursday night, falling to the Orioles 13-1. It may have been Jackie Bradley Jr.'s final game in a Red Sox uniform in the famous ballyard.

What To Watch For When Patriots Host RaidersDespite coming off a loss, the Patriots are feeling confident. The Raiders are feeling pretty good about themselves, too, Here's what to watch for when this one kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m.