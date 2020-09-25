Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man and his wife have been arrested in connection with the murder a missing man from Keene. The body of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault was found earlier this week in a remote area east of Pittsburg in northern New Hampshire near the Maine border.
State Police said Friday Amerault was shot in the head and killed by 30-year-old Armando Barron of Jaffrey during an attempted kidnapping last weekend.
Barron’s 31-year-old wife Britany was also arrested. She’s facing charges for falsifying evidence.