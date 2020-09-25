Report: David Andrews Broke Thumb, Underwent Surgery, Likely To Miss TimeWhen David Andrews showed up to practice on Thursday sporting a big wrap or a cast on his right thumb, it didn't look good. Now we know the details.

Report: Texans Interested In Antonio BrownAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a source close to Brown indicated that the Houston Texans "have shown the most interest" in signing the receiver.

Bam Adebayo Good To Go For Heat In Game 5 Vs. CelticsBam Adebayo is good to go for the Heat as Miami looks to close out the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

Jaguars Provide Sense Of Normalcy With Blowout Loss To Dolphins On Thursday Night FootballQuite literally nothing is normal anymore. Everything, that is, except for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots-Raiders Week 3 PredictionsThe Patriots welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Gillette Stadium as they look to bounce back from their hard-fought loss in Seattle last weekend.