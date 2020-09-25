Comments
GEORGETOWN (CBS) – Several homes in Georgetown were evacuated temporarily because of a gas leak Friday morning.
A gas main was hit and damaged during road construction on Searle Street around 7:30 a.m.
National Grid was called in to stop the leak and they are now repairing it.
As a precaution, Searle Street, Tenney Street and Marlboro Road were all shut down and homes in the area were evacuated briefly. The fire department said each home was checked and no gas was detected in any of them.
Only Searle Street remained closed Friday afternoon.
It’s not clear how long the repair will take. Drivers are asked to stay away from the area.