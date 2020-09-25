BOSTON (CBS) – Lowe’s is recalling electric chainsaws that may continue to run when they’re not supposed to. A recall notice shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that more than a quarter-million cordless saws made by Kobalt are being pulled for being a “laceration hazard for consumers.”
According to the CPSC, the two Kobalts products are the 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaw and the 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-Inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw. The pole saw can continue to run after the user releases the trigger, and the electric chainsaw has been reported to stay on even after its turned off.
The CPSC notice says the chainsaw has had 48 reports of staying in the on position and the pole saw has had 65 reports of continuing to run after use. No injuries have been reported for either product.
Both electric saws are sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores.