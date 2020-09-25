BOSTON (CBS) – Food insecurity has been a growing problem during the coronavirus pandemic and a group of volunteers is pitching in to help.
They created the Dorchester Community Fridge. Located on a sidewalk on Dorchester Ave, it is stocked daily with food and it is available to anyone who needs it, any time of day.
Jamison Cloud is one of the organizers and says he and other volunteers have partnered with several area farms and food pantries to keep the fridge stocked. Members of the community are also welcome to donate. Items like fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, juice eggs and cheese are welcome donations. Meat and fish are discouraged for safety reasons.
There is also a pantry next to the fridge for other food items like, pasta, peanut butter, canned fish, rice and beans. Cleaning supplies are also welcome.
There is a similar Fridge in Jamaica Plain and others are planned for Allston, Roslindale, Somerville and Cambridge.
The Pantry is located at 1471 Dorchester Ave.
For more information, follow them on Instagram @dotcommunityfridge
If you would like to make a cash donation to help pay for the electricity and buy food donate at: CASHAPP:$DOTCOMMUNITYFRIDGE