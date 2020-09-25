CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Anyone 2 years old and older must wear a face mask at all times when out in Cambridge starting Friday, Oct. 2, the city announced. The order requires that face coverings be worn “in all public places, businesses and common areas of residential buildings.”

“Public places include sidewalks, streets, parks, plazas, bus stops, non-residential parking lots and garages, and any other outdoor area or non-residential parking facility which is open and accessible to the general public,” the order states.

Cambridge had been allowing people to remove face masks if they were outside and could maintain six feet of distance from others. Massachusetts requires face masks in all public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

“With people spending more time indoors, there is an increased risk of spreading COVID-19,” Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said in a statement. “By tightening and clarifying our face-covering requirements now, we hope to continue minimizing COVID-19 risk in Cambridge.”

City of Cambridge today issued amendments to its emergency order requiring masks or face coverings. New provisions of the order go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 – https://t.co/17WUkhZFps #CambMA #MaskupMA pic.twitter.com/abPxlWt4bK — City of Cambridge (@CambMA) September 25, 2020

Cambridge has seen a “slight uptick” in coronavirus infections in September as some students returned to area colleges, Chief Public Health Officer Claude A. Jacob said in a statement.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant about mask-wearing and to avoid spending time in poorly ventilated indoor spaces or at crowded gatherings where physical distancing is difficult,” he said.

The order will also require office employees to wear masks at all times unless they are alone or in an individual office with the door closed.

The city said it will “emphasize education over fines,” but violators could be issued a warning or a $300 fine.