BOSTON (CBS) — Bam Adebayo is good to go for the Heat as Miami looks to close out the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. Miami’s big man — their best player in the series — will play in Friday night’s potential clincher despite getting hurt late in Game 4.
Adebayo appeared to injure his left wrist after getting tangled up with Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Miami’s 112-109 win on Wednesday, but he shrugged it off after the victory. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said his big man did not require any further testing on Thursday — just a lot of ice — as he works through a number of small injuries he’s picked up through the Heat’s postseason run.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” said Spoelstra, noting that Adebayo has also been dealing with shoulder and arm ailments. “This is a physical series.”
Adebayo has been a major part of Miami’s success this postseason, especially against Boston. He saved Game 1 with his rejection of Tatum in the final seconds, and the Celtics haven’t really had any answer for the Miami center, who has averaged 21.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over the first four games of the series. Adebayo has averaged 17.8 points off 56.3 percent shooting to go with 11.5 rebounds in the playoffs.
