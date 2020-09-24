Danny Ainge Backs Brad Stevens After Celtics' Game 4 DudWednesday night was a frustrating one for the Celtics, and they really have no one to blame but themselves. But Danny Ainge wouldn't put the loss on Brad Stevens, saying everyone could have been a lot better in their Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat.

Matthew Slater Still Rooting For Stephen Gostkowski, Despite Kicker's Move To Titans"He'll always have a fan in me."

Jaylen Brown On Breonna Taylor Decision: 'I Wasn't Surprised'Despite his involvement and activism, the 23-year-old had low expectations for the grand jury decision in Kentucky, regarding the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

Hurley's Picks: Cam Newton Is Making Everyone Look StupidIt's hilarious that not one NFL evaluator looked at the 6-foot-5, 245-pound, highly motivated Newton and thought, "You know what ... it's worth a shot." That story leads off the picks for Week 3 in the NFL.

Celtics Think They Have What It Takes To Overcome 3-1 Deficit Against HeatMaybe the Celtics will play with a sense of urgency now that their backs are against the wall.