SUDBURY (CBS) – Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed a stolen BMW before trying to break into a car at a nearby home.
Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, an officer spotted a car speeding down Boston Post Road. While turning around, the officer lost sight of it.
While responding to an open 911 call, which police now believe was made by the stolen BMW’s automated system, an officer found the car had crashed through a guardrail on Boston Post Road. It ended up in a stream near Station Road.
No one was found in the car.
A short time later a Concord Road resident found a man trying to break into his car. A K-9 unit was called in, and police found a 17-year-old boy in the backyard of a Concord Road home.
Sudbury Police are still finalizing charges, but said the teenager faces a “plethora” of offenses that include larceny of a motor vehicle.
The car appears to have been stolen from BMW of Sudbury, police said.