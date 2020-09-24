BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker activated members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Thursday, in anticipation of potential protests over the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Kentucky.
“Governor Baker today signed an order activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard in the event that municipal leaders require assistance to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights and to maintain public safety during large scale events,” a spokesperson for Baker said.
“National Guard personnel are deployed only at the request of, and in coordination with, the communities seeking support.”
The activation will continue until further notice.
Two police officers were shot in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday night amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor. No police officers were indicted for their role in the fatal shooting of Taylor.
Baker previously activated National Guard members on August 28. They did not take an active role in any operations that weekend.
I think the Louisville curfew was 9 pm. Bad idea. Once its dark out, who knows what will happen.
I think we know from past peaceful protests turning into riots.
A couple of corrections:
“in anticipation of potential protests “by uninformed morons, who tend to loot and become violent” over the Breonna Taylor
“Governor Baker today signed an order activating up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard in the event that municipal leaders require assistance to protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights “by uninformed morons, who tend to loot and become violent””
Get the facts. Breonna and/or her boyfriend shot at the police after they knocked on the door. the police had not yet battered the door or drawn their guns. Now where have we seen this before? Hmmm?