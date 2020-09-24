Comments
MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire hope surveillance pictures will help them find the man wanted in a stabbing.
Officers say on September 13, a man approached someone out walking his dog near the Domino’s Pizza on Amory Street on the city’s west side.
Police said the suspect tried to rob the man at knifepoint, then stabbed him several times.
“It’s always concerning when we have a violent crime like that especially in the daylight hours,” said Assistant Manchester Police Chief Ryan Grant. “It’s not something we see often.”
Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the man.