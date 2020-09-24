BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park has been approved as an early voting location. Boston residents can cast their ballots at the historic ballpark on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18.
Voters can enter Fenway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by using the Gate A entrance, located on Jersey Street.
Covid-19 safety measures will be in place. All voters are asked to wear a mask and keep their social distance.
“Working together to make voting safe, accessible, and reliable for the people of Boston, is paramount to ensuring voter turnout,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.
A spokesperson for the secretary of state said there is some concern that people might come from other communities just for the experience. Voters who live outside of the city will not be permitted to vote at the ballpark.
Fenway Park is one of 21 early voting locations throughout the City of Boston.