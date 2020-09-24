Comments
SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire boy with a rare disease was excited to meet the woman who saved his life. Nine-year-old Grady Smith of Salem had the chance to say “thank you” to Jessica Carroll in a Zoom meeting Thursday.
Grady was diagnosed with a severe brain disorder two years ago.
He needed a bone marrow transplant to stay alive. Jessica, who lives in Michigan, was a match and willing to donate.
“Grady needed me and there was no way I wasn’t going to do it,” Jessica said. “That’s just what I do. That’s who I am. I was there to help.”
And there was another surprise for Grady. His favorite actor, Hugh Jackman, also made a special appearance on the Zoom call.