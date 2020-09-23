WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A historic home was destroyed by fire in West Bridgewater Wednesday night. Firefighters spent hours battling the large fire on East Center Street. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles pouring out of the home.

Heather Spauer lives in the back of the home. She managed to escape with her three kids after something sparked in the carport.

“All of a sudden my youngest said oh there is a spark,” Spauer said. “By the time we came out the flames were shooting up the whole house.”

She doesn’t own the home, but she’s devastated for the owners, her close friends. “It’s a heartbreak for all of them,” she said.

She fears the fire destroyed everything. Her family’s belongings, and the place she called home the past four years, while going through a tough battle.

“I have cancer and they’re helping me out here,” Spauer said. “They have really helped me for a long time.”

She’s not sure what she’ll do now. She’s just counting her blessings after being able to walk away with her kids, safely.

“Lucky. Lucky we all got out, everybody safe,” she said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.