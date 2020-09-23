CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Fall has just started in New England, but New Hampshire officials are looking ahead to the ski season- and it will likely look different just like everything else. The state’s reopening task force will vote Thursday on proposed guidelines for ski resorts amid the coornavirus pandemic.
The draft guidance stresses social distancing and face coverings at ski resorts. Skiers and boarders will need to wear a face covering unless they are skiing on a trail, eating or drinking, or at least 6 feet apart from others while outdoors.
“Ski areas must build social distancing and capacity controls into all aspects and operations within their lodges and other indoor facilities available to the public,” the document states.
Read: New Hampshire Ski Area Draft Guidance (PDF)
Employees and visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms. They’ll be asked if they have a runny nose, cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, muscle aches or changes to taste and sense of smell, or if they’ve had close contact with any coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.
“If guests answered yes to any of these questions, they will be asked to not put employees and other guests at risk and to come back another day when they feel better,” the guidance states.
Bringing boot bags and lunch coolers into the lodge will also be discouraged.
Skiers who don’t know each other may choose to ride together in a chair lift. There would not be any more singles lines for gondolas, and windows must stay open. Eight-person gondolas will allow up to two unrelated guests to ride together.
Music and entertainment will only be allowed outside.
