BOSTON (CBS) — It just got easier to vote by mail in Massachusetts. Secretary of State William Galvin announced Wednesday that voters can now request a mail-in ballot online.
Massachusetts has sent out ballot applications in the mail to voters. Now registered voters can go to www.MailMyBallotMA.com to request a ballot.
“This new portal is just one more way for voters to request their ballots by mail this year,” Galvin said. “This online system will be helpful for those voters who are away from home right now, and did not receive the Vote by Mail applications that were mailed to them recently.”
If you haven't already applied for a Vote by Mail ballot for November, you can submit your application online at https://t.co/B4iSkjiTeu.
If you prefer to submit your application by mail, a printable form is still available.
— Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) September 23, 2020
Anyone applying for a ballot online will need to verify that they are registered to vote. Galvin said he hopes the online option will allow voters to get their ballots sooner.
Applications for a mail-in ballot should be submitted no later than October 20.
Nearly half of Massachusetts voters submitted mail-in ballots for the September primary, which saw a record turnout of 1.7 million. Ballots for the November election will start being mailed out in the first week of October.