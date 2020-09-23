MARLBOROUGH (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker wants districts to hold off on making any drastic changes in their school plans if they are listed as a community at high risk for coronavirus. He says they should look at three weeks of data before making any decisions.

Baker’s suggestion came just after Marlborough switched their high school to remote learning after several students tested positive.

In a message to parents about the switch, Marlborough Schools Superintendent Michael Bergeron said, “our actions are grounded in strategy to get ahead of positive cases at the high school level and prevent further community spread at all the levels of our schools.”

Before this week even started, the COVID-19 rate in Marlboro was at the high-risk red level for two weeks straight and it’s looking like this week would mark three weeks in a row, which the governor said Wednesday he considers a pattern.

“Getting kids back to the classroom obviously is something that we believe is critically important to our success and to our kids’ success going forward. And it’s very important for people and communities to get three weeks’ worth of data, which is four weeks’ worth of information before they make decisions about changing their plans with respect to schools,” Baker told reporters.

Bergeron said he wants schools to stay open for in-person classes, but he needs the community’s help. He’s asking parents to talk to their kids about the importance of keeping a distance from others, wearing masks, and washing hands.