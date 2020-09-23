Comments
HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Hollis, New Hampshire have a simple reminder for everyone while they investigate the theft of a campaign sign: “If it’s not yours, don’t touch it!”
The department shared a surveillance image Wednesday of someone who appears to be stealing a yard sign under the cover of darkness.
“The Hollis Police Department would like to remind the public that taking ANY property (including political signs) without permission is a criminal offense, and those committing such acts may be subject to prosecution,” the department said in a Facebook post.
It was not clear what message was on the stolen sign.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the image is asked to call police.