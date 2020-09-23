BOSTON (CBS) — Baby Hayward has arrived. Robyn Hayward, the wife of Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, announced the birth of the couple’s first son on Wednesday.

The baby is named Gordon Theodore Hayward Jr., but he will be known as “Theo,” according to Robyn. Gordon, however, will be calling him “GT.”

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” Robyn wrote in an Intsagram post. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!”

The picture of little Theo has the newborn in a Celtics onesie that has “Baby G” on the back, along with his dad’s No. 20.

Hayward was initially planning on leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando to be with his family for the birth of his first son, but explained on Saturday that he would be remaining with the team for the rest of their postseason run. Hayward was recently home in Indiana with his family as part of his rehab from a sprained ankle that he suffered last month.

“We discussed it and we prayed about it, and I think it’s best if I stay here and help out team,” Hayward said Saturday after returning to action for Boston.

Had he left the bubble, Hayward would have likely missed Wednesday night’s Game 5 and Friday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, with the outside shot that he would still be in quarantine for a potential Game 6 on Sunday.

Now he’ll try to help the Celtics even up their series with the Heat, with a brand new Celtics fan cheering him on from afar.