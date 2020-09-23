Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) – A unique puzzle project featuring 40,000 pieces is coming together in Brookline.
The owner of Eureka Puzzles and Games came up with the idea to keep people connected during the pandemic by working on a giant puzzle together — while still apart.
Ten local families were picked and each was sent a bag with 4,000 puzzle pieces.
One group finished their portion in just 10 days. Each section of the puzzle was connected this week.
The finished project is 23 feet by six feet and is on display at the Beacon Street gallery.