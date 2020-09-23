BOSTON (CBS) – Four former eBay employees will plead guilty for their roles in what prosecutors described as a cyberstalking campaign targeting a Natick couple who wrote content critical of the company in its newsletter.
U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced the pleas Wednesday. The defendants are scheduled to plead guilty during an online federal court session October 8.
According to the Boston Globe, the four defendants that will plead guilty are Brian Gilbert of San Jose, Stephanie Popp of San Jose, Stephanie Stockwell of Redwood City, Calif., and Veronica Zeak of San Jose. All are charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with a witness.
Philip Cooke and James Baugh, both from San Jose, and New York City resident David Harville are also charged in the case.
Federal prosecutors said the eBay employees allegedly had deliveries sent to the Natick couple that included a bloody pig Halloween mask, a funeral wreath, and pornography that was sent to a neighbor’s house.