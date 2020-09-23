David Andrews Misses Patriots Practice With Hand InjuryThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they look to shake off the sting of Sunday night's loss to Seattle. But they did it without the man who touches the football on every single snap.

Jon Gruden Showers Praise On Bill Belichick, Cam Newton Ahead Of Patriots-Raiders MatchupThe Las Vegas Raiders may end up losing on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New England Patriots. But if they do, it won't be because Jon Gruden underestimated the challenge.

Boston College Receiver Kobay White To Miss Entire Season With Torn ACLBoston College receiver Kobay White will miss the entire season after having surgery on his ACL.

Officials Assigned To Game 4 Won't Make Celtics Or Heat Feel Very GoodWednesday night's Game 4 is a gigantic one for both the Celtics and the Heat. Unfortunately, both fanbases have reason to be concerned about tonight's officiating crew.

Let's See More Of Celtics' 'Best 5' LineupThe Celtics were back at full strength in Game 3, which meant Brad Stevens could finally deploy his five best players all at once. It paid some big dividends for Boston, sparking a key second-quarter run that was a big part of the team's 116-107 victory.