BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they look to shake off the sting of Sunday night’s loss to Seattle. But they did it without the man who touches the football on every single snap.
Center David Andrews did not participate in Wednesday’s session, due to a hand injury. Andrews had not been on the injury report last week, so the injury seemingly was suffered during Sunday night’s loss to the Seahawks.
Andrews was on the field for all 72 of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, including the final play of the game, so the injury didn’t force him off the field at all during the game.
Running back James White was also absent from practice, as he deals with the sudden loss of his father.
Rookies Josh Uche and Dalton Keene were not on the report, improving their status from last week.
The Raiders, meanwhile, had seven players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, as they are facing a quick turnaround after playing on Monday night. Tight end Darren Waller’s presence on that list is certainly the most notable.
The full injury report from Wednesday is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)
RAIDERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown (calf)
G Denzelle Good (thumb/illness)
G Richie Incognito (Achilles)
RB Josh Jacobs (hip)
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
DE Carl Nassib (illness)
TE Darren Waller (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Bryan Edwards (foot)
T Sam Young (groin)
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Johnathan Abram (shoulder)
CB Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb)
LB Corey Littleton (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
WR Henry Ruggs III (knee)
G John Simpson (shoulder)