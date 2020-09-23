Hayward Family Announces Birth Of First Son, Gordon Theodore Hayward Jr.Baby Hayward has arrived. Robyn Hayward, the wife of Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, announced the birth of the couple's first son on Wednesday.

David Andrews Misses Patriots Practice With Hand InjuryThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they look to shake off the sting of Sunday night's loss to Seattle. But they did it without the man who touches the football on every single snap.

Jon Gruden Showers Praise On Bill Belichick, Cam Newton Ahead Of Patriots-Raiders MatchupThe Las Vegas Raiders may end up losing on Sunday afternoon when they visit the New England Patriots. But if they do, it won't be because Jon Gruden underestimated the challenge.

Boston College Receiver Kobay White To Miss Entire Season With Torn ACLBoston College receiver Kobay White will miss the entire season after having surgery on his ACL.

Officials Assigned To Game 4 Won't Make Celtics Or Heat Feel Very GoodWednesday night's Game 4 is a gigantic one for both the Celtics and the Heat. Unfortunately, both fanbases have reason to be concerned about tonight's officiating crew.