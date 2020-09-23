Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 542 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 126,408 while the total number of deaths is 9,135.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
As of Wednesday, there are 361 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday. There are 71 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 20,662 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,125,840 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.