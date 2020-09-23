BOSTON (CBS) – A rally took place Wednesday night at Franklin Park to remember the life of Breonna Taylor and continue the call to stop racial injustice. The protesters said systemic racism exists and needs to end.
Monica Cannon-Grant founded the group Violence In Boston which calls attention to violence in communities of color. She organized the gathering after learning that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death in Kentucky were not charged in her killing.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the results of the grand jury proceedings following months of rallies.
“I feel like this attorney general had the chance to do something different and he didn’t which was hold the police accountable for committing murder,” Cannon-Grant said. “And again every time they walk off on murder it gives them freedom to do it again.”
One officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment and two other officers who opened fire were not indicted.
Cannon-Grant also called out protesters and politicians who she says use Breonna Taylor as a hashtag and don’t do enough to create meaningful change after months of protests.
