CARVER (CBS) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews covered several areas of Route 44 where someone painted “TRUMP 2020” on the busy road using yellow paint.
The messages were visible Monday in Carver and Middleboro in six different areas on Route 44. The message was painted in travel lanes.
After the paint was discovered, MassDOT said it would be “dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible.”
As of Tuesday, the markings could no longer be seen.
It is not known who painted the message on the road.
They were even faster with the BLM signs. :) There was absolutely no favoritism. :) No expense was spared in either case. :)