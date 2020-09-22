WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Teddy To Stir Up Wind, Waves On Massachusetts Coast
Filed Under:Carver News, Middleboro News, President Donald Trump, Route 44

CARVER (CBS) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews covered several areas of Route 44 where someone painted “TRUMP 2020” on the busy road using yellow paint.

The messages were visible Monday in Carver and Middleboro in six different areas on Route 44. The message was painted in travel lanes.

Two TRUMP 2020 paintings on Route 44 (WBZ-TV)

After the paint was discovered, MassDOT said it would be “dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible.”

As of Tuesday, the markings could no longer be seen.

“TRUMP 2020” graffiti on Route 44 was covered up by a MassDOT crew. (WBZ-TV)

It is not known who painted the message on the road.

  1. JOHN J DUMAS says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:54 am

    They were even faster with the BLM signs. :) There was absolutely no favoritism. :) No expense was spared in either case. :)

    Reply

