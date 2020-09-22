SUDBURY (CBS) – Sudbury Police said on Tuesday the charges against two parents and their teenager for allegedly throwing a large party were filed under the Massachusetts Social Host Law. The party forced Lincoln Sudbury High School to shift from hybrid to remote learning to start the year.
Police Chief Scott Nix said that under the law anyone “who is in control of the premises and who furnishes alcohol or allows it to be consumed on those premises” can be considered a host and face possible fines or jail time.
According to police, officers were called to the “large underage drinking party” on September 11 around 10 p.m. Police said they found several people running, along with alcoholic beverages and beer cans “strewn about the back yard.”
“Numerous juveniles and open containers were found throughout the home as well, including the basement, where a large group of youths who were allegedly disregarding state mandated social distancing and face covering protocols had been gathering,” police said.
There were at least 50 people at the party. Sudbury Police said.
“We encourage residents to refrain from making any more volatile statements on social media regarding this incident as we are holding those responsible for providing the venue accountable,” Nix said.