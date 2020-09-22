(CBS) — The NFL has thrown the flag on three coaches for not wearing masks — or not wearing them properly — on the sideline over the weekend. And Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be next.

The league has fined Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll for mask violations during Week 2, slapping each with a $100,000 fine, according to the Associated Press. Each of their respective clubs were also hit with a $250,000 fine.

The fines come a week after the NFL sent out a memo reminding team personnel about the rules of wearing face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Seahawks’ Week 2 win over the Patriots in Seattle, Carroll wore his gaiter around his chin and neck, exposing his mouth and nose. On the opposite sideline, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were also spotted wearing their face coverings over their mouths but not noses.

Before the game, Belichick actually had his mask over his nose but not his mouth:

In his strongly worded memo, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said teams “must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”

Vincent added that, “Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

The rules don’t apply to players, but all other individuals with bench area access, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Failure to do so, Vincent warned in his memo, “will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

