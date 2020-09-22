Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 125,866 while the total number of deaths is 9,118.
There were 9,135 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,105,178 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 371 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of four from Monday. There are 67 patients currently in intensive care.