KINGSTON (CBS) – A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting outside the Kingston Collection mall early Tuesday morning.
Bristol County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a security guard patrolling the mall called 911 just before 3 a.m. saying a man was acting “threatening an erratically.”
Two Kingston Police officers arrived and Cruz said the 25-year-old man threatened them and shots were fired. Cruz did not say if one or both officers fired their weapons.
Cruz did not say what led up to the shooting or if the unidentified man was armed.
The man was rushed to a Boston hospital with what Cruz said were “non-life threatening wounds.” One of the Kingston police officers was treated by EMS “out of an abundance of caution,” the DA said.
The officers’ names have not been made public.
“The police officers did a variety of things in order to quell the situation,” Cruz told reporters at a news conference at the scene.
A large part of parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape overnight and several items were scattered on the ground including a backpack and a large knife.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.