BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back James White celebrated his son, Xzavier’s, first birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, and did so with a touching tribute to his late father.
White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident in Florida on Sunday. The Patriots running back did not play Sunday night as New England fell to the Seahawks, 35-30, in Seattle.
White shared the following message on his Instagram account on Tuesday, wishing his young son a happy birthday while also remembering his late father. Included in the post was a picture of White with his son, and a picture of White when he was younger with his late dad.
“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already,” White posted.
White, 28, is in his seventh season with the Patriots. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Patriots’ 2010 All-Decade Team. Tributes poured in from around the NFL throughout Sunday night, and teammate Devin McCourty celebrated the Patriots first touchdown of the game by sending love White’s way.