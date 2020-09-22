BOSTON (CBS) – Hurricane Teddy will be making its closest pass by New England Tuesday, coming within about 300 miles of our shoreline before slamming into Nova Scotia later tonight.

While it won’t be close enough for any of the rain bands to reach eastern New England, there will be some strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding around the hours of high tide this afternoon.

WINDS:

A high wind warning is in effect for Nantucket through 11 p.m. for sustained northerly winds 30-to-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard for sustained northerly winds 20-to-30 mph and gusts to 50 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph are expected along the rest of the coastal areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Some pockets of wind damage and isolated power outages are likely.

COASTAL FLOODING:

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the entire Massachusetts coastline from 2-to-7 p.m. Tuesday. We are expecting pockets of minor coastal flooding, splashover and some shore road inundation. North facing beaches will be hit hardest, including the bay side of Cape Cod.

This is from the National Weather Service:

Coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Marblehead northward along the coast to Newburyport. The combination of high tides and large swells will result in flooding of some immediate coastal roads and some road closures are anticipated. Flooding of Nantucket Harbor is expected. Some low-lying coastal roads, including Easy and Easton Streets, will experience flooding during the time nearest high tide. Expect minor coastal flooding of some low-lying roadways. Minor coastal flooding occurs in Provincetown, in the vicinity of Race Point Road and Provincetown Airport. In Truro backwater flooding occurs along the Pamet River. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

ROUGH SURF:

A high surf advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for our entire coastline. Expect rip currents and large, breaking waves of 8-to-24 feet in the surf zone.

While it may be a great day to watch the ocean from afar today, conditions will be dangerous for surfers, swimmers and mariners. Seas rarely get this rough in our area, anyone needing to be on the water Tuesday should heed all precautions laid out by the Weather Service.

