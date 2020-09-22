Pivetta Sharp In Red Sox Debut; Boston Beats Orioles 8-3Nick Pivetta struck out eight in five innings of one-run ball in his Boston debut, Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer and the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Damiere Byrd Carving Out Role As Patriots No. 3 ReceiverJulian Edelman and N'Keal Harry have had some strong starts to the season, but Damiere Byrd is quietly becoming a solid No. 3 option in the New England offense.

Romeo Langford Out For Rest Of Playoffs After Undergoing Wrist SurgeryRomeo Langford's rookie season is over.

New Report On 2021 MLB Draft Order Is Good News For Red SoxThe Red Sox have had an abysmal season, and for a long time, the only good news regarding the 2020 campaign was that it would only last 60 games. On Tuesday, the team got some more good news by way of a report regarding next year's MLB Draft.

James White Shares Touching Tribute To Late Father On InstagramPatriots running back James White celebrated his son, Xzavier's, first birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, and did so with a touching tribute to his late father.