NORWOOD (CBS) – Families and community leaders have a little more than five weeks to figure out how to spread the Halloween spirit… without spreading Covid-19.
“A Halloween mask does not substitute for a traditional facial covering,” said Dr. Jill Weatherhead of Baylor College of Medicine.
The CDC warns many typical Halloween activities are high risk and should be avoided, including traditional, door-to-door, hand-in-the-bowl trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events with cars lined up in large lots, and crowded, indoor costume parties.
An option with less risk might be individually-wrapped candy bags – lined up in the yard or driveway. But how to find those houses offering a safer option?
“You don’t know who is going to be participating this year because nobody knows what it’s going to be like in a pandemic,” said Norwood parent Elizabeth Blaeser.
Blaeser created a webpage where neighbors can enter their address and how they plan to celebrate with social distance. If parents are avoiding candy altogether, they can still plan some family fun that night.
“It could be kind of like a Christmas drive but for Halloween. Drive around the neighborhood and look at all the decorations and you wouldn’t really miss out on the day,” she explained.
If you’re looking for the lowest risk activities, experts encourage pumpkin carving, scary movies, and small, outdoor costume parades.