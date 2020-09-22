BOSTON (CBS) — The plastic bag ban in Boston will resume on October 1. The ban was lifted back in March in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Since July, the ban was been enforced again in other places, Boston stores could continue using the bags through the end of September without charging a fee.
Stores will go back to supplying recyclable, reusable, or compostable checkout bags and charging a minimum fee of five cents per bag. There must be a sign within five feet of checkout alerting customers to the fee and customers should be allowed to use their own bags.
Businesses that would like to continue using their inventory of plastics bags can apply for a temporary exemption to the ban.
Cleaning and sanitizing the reusable bags after each use is advised.
More details about the ban can be found on Boston.gov.