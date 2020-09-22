ARLINGTON (CBS) – A father in Arlington said his nine-year-old son was sent home from Bishop Elementary School because he was sneezing. The fourth grade student was told he could not to return until he gets a negative Covid-19 test.
“I sneezed two times then the teacher told me to go to the nurse,” said Lancinet Keita.
Lancinet says he felt fine, but those sneezes sent him to the nurse’s office where he had to wait for his dad to pick him up.
“I was thinking I didn’t have anything just a couple sneezes,” Lancinet said.
Thierno Keita says he got a call from the school nurse Tuesday morning that caught him by surprise.
“I’ve been so upset about it,” Thierno Keita said. “I’m so upset about sending my kid home.”
Keita said his son was OK when he left for school and also had no symptoms when he picked him up. Now he says his son needs to take a Covid-19 test to be allowed back.
“He don’t have any symptoms no one and he’s OK,” Thierno said. “And I checked his temperature everything was perfect. His temperature was OK. It’s OK.”
Thierno even took his son’s temperature in front of the WBZ camera to show he doesn’t have a fever.
Lancinet’s father says they will get a test, and hopefully have the results quickly so he can get back to school.
Statement from Bishop Elementary School:
“A student at Bishop Elementary School was sent home early today after he displayed COVID-19 related symptoms. This decision was made both out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district protocols related to COVID-19. This isolated incident is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure. Per district protocols, the student will either have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, written documentation from a health care provider stating it is an alternative illness or be symptom free for 10 days following the start of the symptoms.”
At airports you get the test back in 1/2 an hour. This is just more government dysfunction. Take temperature, test, watch a cartoon, get the result called back, go back to class.
My son sniffled his nose a couple times and was sent home for 10 days. They aren’t messing around.
Why is this child’s face being plastered all over this article? Unbelievable. Ever think of his safety and well-being?
So, I guess there was no possibility he had some reaction to an airborne particulate, or just had to sneeze (as the body sometimes does just to clear the nasal passage).
I feel for the kid, but until adults do their own part with wearing mask, hand washing, practicing social distance etc … Basically… America doesn’t have a handle on this!…. Hope the young man test negative for his own well being and health! .. C19 not the flu people!
Very divisive reporting, pitting school staff against parents. Children often have mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Did the reporter interview the school nurse – I am very sure she did an assessment and followed district protocol.
Who’s paying for the test?
Public Education is supposed to be free of charge….
Sneezing is a violent germ spreading activity. I agree sending an offender away from others until an assessment can be made determining the behavior to be temporary, and will not be likely to continue.
If you want your own preferred safety policy for your child, then do your part to abolish the corrupt institution of public education. You can’t complain about a service that is forced upon you.