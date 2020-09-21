Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Transportation officials are investigating after “TRUMP 2020” was painted onto a busy road in multiple Massachusetts towns.
One of the messages was painted on Route 44 West in Plymouth, about one mile from Route 3.
In a second location on Route 44 in Plympton, “TRUMP 2020” was painted twice, once in each travel lane.
Both times the message was put on the road using yellow paint.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it is looking into the paintings. Massachusetts State Police said they do not yet have information on the incidents.
I hope they can find the person/persons that did this. With all the cameras available now they should be able to. Then I hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.