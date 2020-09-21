Comments (11)
CARVER (CBS) – Transportation officials are investigating after “TRUMP 2020” was painted onto six separate locations along Route 44 in Carver and Middleboro. MassDOT policy prohibits any unauthorized markings on state highways.
The agency “will be dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible,” MassDOT said in a statement. Crews will come back overnight to permanently removed the pro-Donald Trump messages.
In one of the locations “TRUMP 2020” was painted twice, once in each travel lane. The messages were put on the road using yellow paint.
Massachusetts State Police said they do not yet have information on the incidents.
This story has been updated to identify the correct locations of the markings.
I hope they can find the person/persons that did this. With all the cameras available now they should be able to. Then I hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
you are a loser. get ready for four more years.
Maybe it had something to do with the accident this morning????
accidents don’t cause paint to magically fly onto the street and say trump 2020. in 4 separate areas… thats a cute idea tho
GTFO COMMIES…. RED WAVE… TRUMP 2020
Even in stenciled paint form, Trump is never far from the gutter. Real Americans have seen what Comrade Donnie really stands for – himself.
yeah.. if it said “Black Lives Matter” it would be preserved like the ceiling of the Sistene Chapel.
This is great! TRUMP 2020! And a New SCJ!
It’s interesting to note the strong correlation between education level and voter preference. Trump has more success fooling those with double- or single-digit IQs.
Might as well paint swastikas at this point. Good work, bootlickers.
The stupid is strong among Trump supporters. Or do they knowingly want to hand over our republic to Donald the wannabe Dictator? Because that’s what his plan has been all along. He has literally described his supporters as “disgusting,” yet they still fawn all over him. It’s like watching the rise of Adolf Hitler all over again. There’s a reason he worships the likes of Putin and the Pillsbury doughboy who heads up North Korea. He wants to be just like them. He doesn’t give a damn about his supporters, not even whether they live or die, and they’re too freaking stupid to see that they’re just being used.