UMass Calls Audible, Will Play Limited Number Of Football Games This FallThere will be a football season at UMass after all.

Jakob Johnson Gave Us A Glorious Fullback Touchdown Against SeahawksEveryone loves when a fullback scores, and New England's Jakob Johnson had a history-making touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday night,

Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry Set Career Highs In Loss To SeahawksWith Cam Newton playing just his second game with New England, the quarterback helped two of his top targets reached heights they had never reached before.

'Bigger Than Football': Tributes Pour In For James White After Father Killed In CrashTeammates and opponents alike had messages of support for James White after his father was killed in a Florida crash.

Hurley: Cam Newton Is Simply DynamiteBut if you came away from Sunday night's game thinking anything other than "holy moly, the Patriots have got themselves a quarterback," then you, my friend ... you got caught sleeping on the platform as the train buzzed right on by.