BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 244 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Monday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 125,723 while the total number of deaths is 9,107.
There were 10,823 new tests reported Monday. A total of 2,096,043 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 367 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 3 from Sunday. There are 69 patients currently in intensive care.