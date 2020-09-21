HOLBROOK (CBS) — A Holbrook police officer was injured after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver Saturday night. Police said 33-year-old Pierre Deus, of Mattapan, was arrested after his black Mercedes hit a cruiser on Pond Street around 10:30 p.m.
Deus allegedly crossed the double yellow into oncoming traffic before hitting the cruiser. The Mercedes had heavy front-end damaged and the driver’s side of the cruiser was also smashed.
Police said they determined Deus was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.
The officer was taken to a local hospital and released after treatment. Deus declined medical treatment.
Deus is charged operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned at Quincy District Court later Monday.