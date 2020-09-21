BOSTON (AP) — A resident of a veterans care center in Massachusetts has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, state health officials announced Monday.

“A veteran resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea who was clinically recovered from COVID-19 as per CDC guidance again experienced COVID-related symptoms and was transferred to Cambridge Health Alliance for treatment and tested positive,” according to a statement from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the facility.

The positive test came back Saturday. The resident had previously recovered from COVID-19 in May.

The long-term care facility for veterans has since taken additional precautions to control further spread of the virus, including testing all residents who live on the same floor as the positive veteran and all staff members the resident had contact with.

No additional cases have been identified.

More than 30 residents of the state-run facility with more than 200 beds have already died the disease.

It’s not the first time a veteran resident of a state-run facility has tested positive after having clinically recovered from COVID-19.

In July, state health officials said a resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke tested positive for the disease after having previously recovered from COVID-19.

The state-run facility had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country with 76 residents dying from COVID-19 and dozens of other residents and staffers sickened.

