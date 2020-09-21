BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the first day of class for Boston Public Schools, and all students are beginning the year remotely.
Each school is receiving Chromebooks to help students who don’t have access to a device.
Staff handed them out at the Donald McKay School last week. The district is still waiting for 20,000 Chromebooks to be delivered. Officials said they’re expecting shipments over the next few weeks.
Some schools have also put together learning kits. Students at the Eliot School in the North End picked them up last week. They include schedules and supplies for their first day.
All students are starting the year online. On October 1, the option of hybrid learning can begin for students with the highest needs. In mid-October, optional hybrid learning may begin for the youngest students.
Middle school and high school students won’t begin hybrid learning until November.
Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted a message to the Boston Public Schools community
“To all of the students out there please know that it’s OK to feel nervous or uncertain. Nothing about 2020 has felt normal,” Walsh said. “But remember that your city, and your mayor, have your back and we’re here for you.”