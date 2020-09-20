BOSTON (CBS) — Some shocking news hit the Patriots on Sunday when James White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in an automobile accident in Florida.
In the opening minutes of the team’s Sunday night game, longtime captain Devin McCourty sent a message to White on the field. At the same time, a former longtime Patriots captain — Tom Brady — sent a message of his own.
Brady, fresh off his first win as a Buccaneer, tweeted a heartfelt message to White — whom Brady referred to as a “forever teammate.”
“So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way … James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend.”
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020
The two were teammates from 2014-19, winning three Super Bowls together.