Hurley: Cam Newton Is Simply DynamiteBut if you came away from Sunday night's game thinking anything other than "holy moly, the Patriots have got themselves a quarterback," then you, my friend ... you got caught sleeping on the platform as the train buzzed right on by.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To Seahawks On Sunday Night FootballThere was plenty to like to balance some of the negative aspects of the 35-30 loss in Seattle. As is tradition after a Patriots loss, we're starting with the downs.

Seahawks Stop Cam Newton On The Goal Line, Escaping With 35-30 Win Over PatriotsThe 2020 Patriots have been handed their first loss of the season.

'Heartbroken' Tom Brady Sends Message To James White After Passing Of Running Back's FatherTom Brady, fresh off his first win as a Buccaneer, tweeted a heartfelt message to White -- whom Brady referred to as a "forever teammate."

Devin McCourty Sends Love To James White After Pick-Six Vs. SeahawksJames White received tragic news of his father dying in a plane crash on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday night, a longtime teammate sent along his love.