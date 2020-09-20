WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday night that the contentious battle over confirming Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement to the Supreme Court “has just begun.”
Warren spoke at a candlelight vigil Saturday night outside the Supreme Court.
The Massachusetts senator vowed not to let her Republican colleagues in the Senate get away with filling Ginsburg’s seat on the court before voters go to the ballot box in November.
“Mitch McConnell and his henchmen believe that they can ram through a Supreme Court justice only 45 days from the election,” Warren told the crowd. “Mitch McConnell believes that this fight is over. What Mitch McConnell does not understand is this fight has just begun.”
Warren spoke in front of a banner that read “HONOR RBG” and “NO CONFIRMATION UNTIL INAUGURATION.” In a statement before her death, Ginsburg said her “most fervent wish” is that she not be replaced until the next president is in office.
McConnell announced Friday night following Ginsburg’s death that Republicans would move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.
President Donald Trump said at a Saturday rally that he would be putting forth a nominee next week. The nominee will be a woman, President Trump said.
“We have an obligation. We won. And we have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president. Hopefully, I’ll be the next president. But, we’re here now. Right now, we’re here,” said President Trump.