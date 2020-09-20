CBSN BostonWatch Now
JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A suspect was arrested Sunday in Jamaica Plain morning and charged with stealing a Stop & Shop Pea Pod delivery truck with groceries inside.

The truck was stolen at the corner of East Springfield and Washington Streets in Boston’s South End around 7:45 a.m.

A stolen Pea Pod truck was recovered in Jamaica Plain. (WBZ-TV)

The victim said they were delivering groceries when someone jumped in and took off.

A Boston Police found detective followed the truck and found it parked in a driveway on School Street in Jamaica Plain.

Wilfredo Burgos, 40, of Hyde Park was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Burgos is expected to be arriagned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

