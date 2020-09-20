Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – When the Patriots take the field in Seattle Sunday night, they should have their full wide receiver corps.
Both wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.
But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both Edelman and Harry are expected to suit up.
The #Patriots should be at full strength against the #Seahawks tonight, as WR Julian Edelman (knee) and WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) both should play, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020
Both Seattle and New England enter Sunday Night Football having won their Week 1 games. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.