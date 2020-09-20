CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – When the Patriots take the field in Seattle Sunday night, they should have their full wide receiver corps.

Both wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.

But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both Edelman and Harry are expected to suit up.

Both Seattle and New England enter Sunday Night Football having won their Week 1 games. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

