Red Sox Finally Beat Yankees To Snap 12-Game Skid Vs RivalsBoston ended New York's 10-game winning streak and snapped a 12-game skid against its longtime rival.

Patriots WRs Julian Edelman And N'Keal Harry Expected To Play Versus SeahawksJulian Edelman and N'Keal Harry were both on the injury report for Week 2, but are expected to play.

Patriots-Seahawks News And Notes: Cam Newton Can Make A Little History SundayWBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 2’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown on Sunday Night Football!

Celtics Bounce Back, Bully Their Way To 117-106 Game 3 Win Over HeatAn inspired Celtics team earned a win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Red Sox Drop Middle Match 8-0 Against YankeesThe Red Sox have now lost 12 in a row to the Yankees, dating back to last year.