BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 340 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 125,479 while the total number of deaths is 9,100.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
As of Sunday, there are 364 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of two from Saturday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 17,399 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,085,220 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.