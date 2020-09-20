BOSTON (CBS) — James White received tragic news of his father dying in a plane crash on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday night, a longtime teammate sent along his love.
Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson on Seattle’s first drive on Sunday Night Football, catching a deflected pass in stride and returning it 43 yards for a touchdown.
By chance, McCourty’s path to the end zone led him directly to a screen that’s in place for players to celebrate their touchdowns. With this opportunity, McCourty stepped in front of the screen and spoke directly to White, addressing him by his jersey number, 28:
“Two! Eight! We love you, bro! We love you!”
Devin McCourty gets us started in Seattle with a PICK-6! #GoPats | NBC pic.twitter.com/uTY0dMkBiu
— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020
McCourty, in his 10th year as a team captain, has been teammates with White since 2014. Whie has been a captain alongside McCourty for the past three years.