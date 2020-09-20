CARVER (CBS) – A Carver police officer was seriously injured after being bitten by a dog while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a Main Street home. While investigating the domestic incident, two officers were attacked by the residents’ large dog.
Police said the officers used “great restraint” and were able to get the dog secured in the basement.
One of the officers was bitten in the arm, suffering what police described as a serious injury. The officer was taken to the emergency room for treatment.
Carver Police said the officer is recovering and will be back to work soon. His name has not been released.
The dog is licensed and up to date on its vaccinations. It has been placed in 10-day quarantine.
