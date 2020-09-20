BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston College reacted properly when coronavirus clusters were discovered on campus.
Walsh joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, who asked the mayor about COVID-19 issues on the BC campus.
The positive rate at Boston College is about triple the state average. As a result, the state took over contact tracing on campus.
“Their response has been working with the state, working with the City of Newton, working with the City of Boston. We’re seeing those numbers come down,” said Walsh. “I think it was a test for all of us to really see what happens when we see these large spikes. Boston College to date has been handling the aftermath of this in a good way. But it’s so important all the colleges, not just Boston College, stay very vigilant in testing, in tracing, and also in having spaces for isolation for our students.”
