Patriots WRs Julian Edelman And N'Keal Harry Expected To Play Versus SeahawksJulian Edelman and N'Keal Harry were both on the injury report for Week 2, but are expected to play.

Patriots-Seahawks News And Notes: Cam Newton Can Make A Little History SundayWBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 2’s Patriots-Seahawks showdown on Sunday Night Football!

Celtics Bounce Back, Bully Their Way To 117-106 Game 3 Win Over HeatAn inspired Celtics team earned a win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Red Sox Drop Middle Match 8-0 Against YankeesThe Red Sox have now lost 12 in a row to the Yankees, dating back to last year.

Gordon Hayward Returns For Celtics, Plans On Sticking Around For Rest Of Boston's RunGordon Hayward is back for the Celtics, and he won't be leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando until the team is done playing basketball.